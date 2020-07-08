Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCSF opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $562.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.50%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

