The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.46.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $258.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total transaction of $109,563.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.