James Pursley Sells 24,857 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,848,615.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,374.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $95.45.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

