M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 305,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of MDC opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 7.88.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.