Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,936 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 108.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 26.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

NYSE:NHI opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.