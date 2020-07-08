Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.