Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,573 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $16,951,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

