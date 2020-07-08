State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,772,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 416,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 121,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 505,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWM. Sidoti dropped their price target on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE SWM opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

