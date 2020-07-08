State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $299,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,196,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,979,000 after buying an additional 2,698,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after buying an additional 254,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. TheStreet cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NYSE SKT opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.34 million, a P/E ratio of -228.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.