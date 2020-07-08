State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,779 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,716,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 61,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,173 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,674,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,565,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 594,251 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

