State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $787.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

AHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,948.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.