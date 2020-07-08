The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,688 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $63,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

