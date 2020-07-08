The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 23,769 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Stag Industrial worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

STAG stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

