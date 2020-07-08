Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $915,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 53,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 202,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 16.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,372 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

NYSE TRU opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,208 shares of company stock worth $18,563,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

