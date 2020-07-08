The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,927 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Herman Miller worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLHR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

