State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.13% of DSP Group worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth $195,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.77 million, a PE ratio of 83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.79. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $501,537.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,492 in the last 90 days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

