Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 64,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.