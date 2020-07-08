Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $934,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 551,705 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 119,007 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

NYSE:SWN opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.