The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,076 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1,579.6% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 6,940,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,029,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 516.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,175,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after buying an additional 1,822,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,631,000 after buying an additional 845,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,075,000 after buying an additional 508,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NG opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NG. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 34,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $429,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Levental sold 59,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $678,399.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,860.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,294 in the last three months.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

