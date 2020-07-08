QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.17 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. CSFB raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

