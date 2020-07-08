AQR Capital Management LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,153 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -794.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $166,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,402.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,958. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

