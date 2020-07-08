Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 28,132 E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETFC. UBS Group raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.96.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 20,206 Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 20,206 Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,936 Shares of National Health Investors Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,936 Shares of National Health Investors Inc
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Wynn Resorts, Limited Position Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Wynn Resorts, Limited Position Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report