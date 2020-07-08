State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Re/Max alerts:

RMAX opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.61. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Re/Max Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.