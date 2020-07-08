Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,008 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Tripadvisor worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,796 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 199,919 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,763 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 92,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 30,420 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.