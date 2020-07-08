Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 2,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TNDM stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.17 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $106.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after buying an additional 3,742,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after buying an additional 125,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after buying an additional 199,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.