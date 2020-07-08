Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TNDM stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.17 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $106.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after buying an additional 3,742,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after buying an additional 125,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after buying an additional 199,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Tariff

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc EVP David B. Berger Sells 2,000 Shares
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc EVP David B. Berger Sells 2,000 Shares
Mack Cali Realty Corp Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
Mack Cali Realty Corp Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,912 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,912 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in First of Long Island Corp
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in First of Long Island Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report