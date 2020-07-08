Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Mack Cali Realty worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE CLI opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

