The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

In other Energizer news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.