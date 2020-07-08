The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $274.54 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.32 and a 200-day moving average of $242.06.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

