The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,912 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth $88,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $66.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

