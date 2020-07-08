The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 208,731 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,731 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,346 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,375,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at $165,888,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,839,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,288 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,171,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 211,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

NYSE:FCAU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.