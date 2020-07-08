The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $925,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 97,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ATGE opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.