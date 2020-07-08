The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 244,226 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 244,226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Marathon Oil worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 75.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,256,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 538,395 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 506.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,721 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Marathon Oil by 73.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 145,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 3.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

