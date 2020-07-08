The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,814 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,406 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 453,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

