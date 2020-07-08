The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,507 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.65% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 860.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 704,641 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $621.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

