The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 28,263 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $47,202,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $55,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,338,000 after buying an additional 554,763 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 881,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 359,128 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.