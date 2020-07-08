HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,935 Shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 100,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 510,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,275 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 390.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

