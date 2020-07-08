HighTower Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 26,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.08. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FND shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 31,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,843,417.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,771,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $2,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 159,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,049,034 shares of company stock worth $308,816,080. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

