Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 111.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Equity Residential stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

