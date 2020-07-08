APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 886,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.53% of First American Financial worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

