APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Splunk worth $25,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,033 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $196.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $204.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Splunk from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.06.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $434,791.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,689.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,352,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,309,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,599 shares of company stock worth $17,464,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

