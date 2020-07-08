ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.85

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and traded as high as $25.76. ACNB shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 9,700 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACNB shares. ValuEngine raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded ACNB from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.04.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACNB by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ACNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACNB by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 42.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

