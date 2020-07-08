APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 239,630 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 239,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,599,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.21% of J M Smucker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in J M Smucker by 781.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.91.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

