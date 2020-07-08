Jane Street Group LLC Has $159,000 Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,672 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TELUS by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 87,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in TELUS by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,523,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $133,238,000 after buying an additional 4,206,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TELUS by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,732,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after buying an additional 2,835,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TELUS by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 514,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 332,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TELUS by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after buying an additional 2,579,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TU. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Shares of TU opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

