Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Vista Outdoor worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 107.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,726 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

