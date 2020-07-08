Invesco Ltd. Sells 51,717 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of Knowles worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,400,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after acquiring an additional 56,840 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Knowles by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 167,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Knowles Corp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.