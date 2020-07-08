Morgan Stanley Sells 44,405 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Stamps.com worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $12,437,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $683,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,219 shares of company stock worth $15,073,423. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.73. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $221.73.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STMP shares. National Securities started coverage on Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

