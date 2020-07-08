Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 1,598 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,139 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $187,194.65.

On Friday, June 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $212,507.10.

On Monday, June 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 5,304 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $759,691.92.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $179,167.95.

NYSE:AYX opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $179.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after acquiring an additional 236,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

