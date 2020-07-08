Axa Sells 68,383 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Axa decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,383 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.05% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,846.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,713,425.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,172 shares of company stock worth $19,447,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

