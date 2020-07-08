Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $965,000 Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of Franklin Universal Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 88,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FT stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

