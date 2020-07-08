Axa Increases Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Axa increased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.34% of Deluxe worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Deluxe by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deluxe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $913.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

In other Deluxe news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

